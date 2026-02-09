Left Menu

Bastar Blossoms: From Bullets to Booming Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at the 'Bastar Pandum 2026' cultural event, emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. He promised a brighter future through comprehensive development plans, cultural preservation, and dignified rehabilitation for surrendered Naxals.

Jagdalpur | Updated: 09-02-2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum 2026' in Jagdalpur, outlining the Indian government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism in Bastar by March 31. Citing nations like Colombia and Peru, he highlighted how Maoism only brings destruction to societies.

Shah urged Naxals to surrender, promising dignified rehabilitation and warning of firm action against continued violence. He mentioned the detrimental impact of Maoists on education and development and expressed concern for young tribal girls still involved in rebellion, advocating for their rehabilitation.

The minister detailed a comprehensive development roadmap for Bastar, including initiatives like electrification, mobile connectivity, new irrigation projects, and tourism to boost the local economy. Cultural preservation is also a focus, with plans to showcase Bastar's unique heritage on a broader stage.

