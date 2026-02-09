Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, a decision that has triggered widespread international criticism. The ruling marks a decisive moment in Hong Kong's fraught relationship with Beijing, raising fears about declining freedoms and autonomy in the city.

Anitta Hipper from the European Union condemned the prosecution as politically motivated, asserting that it tarnishes Hong Kong's global image as a financial hub. Meanwhile, global leaders from Japan, Australia, and the UK voiced concerns over the implications for free expression and democracy.

Comments from figures like U.S. Senator Rick Scott and Human Rights Watch's Elaine Pearson framed the situation as a critical moment for press freedom worldwide. Scott denounced the sentence as unjust, while Pearson called it a de facto death sentence for the 78-year-old Lai. The international community continues to demand Lai's release.