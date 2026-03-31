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Man's Prostration Pilgrimage: A Walk to Freedom

A 25-year-old man named Jogesh from Narkhoria village undertook a 9 km ritual pilgrimage to express gratitude after his wish for divorce was fulfilled. Faced with marital discord, Jogesh had vowed to perform this 'dandvat yatra' upon being granted a divorce. Permission was secured despite prohibitory orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:15 IST
Man's Prostration Pilgrimage: A Walk to Freedom
Jogesh
  • Country:
  • India

A local man in Narkhoria has undertaken a 9-kilometer 'dandvat yatra' to a temple, fulfilling a vow made in hopes of a divorce. The trek, which took place on March 28, was driven by Jogesh's desire to express gratitude after his wish for freedom from marital discord was granted in 2025.

Jogesh, who works in Delhi's interior design sector, married in 2022. However, disputes over financial issues led to tension. His quest for a resolution found a turning point with a prayer at the Siddh Peeth Bairwa Samay Mata temple, where he vowed to undertake the ritual if his wish was honored.

The journey was undertaken under local administration's watchful eyes, as prohibitory orders were in force. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Kumar and police ensured security arrangements, allowing Jogesh to complete his symbolic walk accompanied by family and villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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