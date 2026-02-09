Left Menu

Opposition Leader Challenges Government on Paddy Procurement Pledges

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha's Leader of the Opposition, has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to honor BJP's election promises on paddy procurement. Highlighting 'Katni-Chhatni', a practice deducting 7 kg per quintal, Patnaik demands immediate action to stop farmer exploitation and deliver on electoral pledges.

Updated: 09-02-2026 14:54 IST
  • India

Odisha's Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, has issued a strong call to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging him to fulfill the Bharatiya Janata Party's election promises regarding paddy procurement. Patnaik claims that farmers in Odisha are experiencing systemic exploitation, citing unfulfilled commitments made during the elections.

In his letter, Patnaik pointed out that farmers are subject to 'Katni-Chhatni', a controversial practice where mandis deduct approximately 7 kg per quintal based on moisture content and grain quality. Despite assurances of seamless procurement, these arbitrary deductions continue unabated, causing financial distress for farmers.

Patnaik demands immediate interventions, including deploying special squads to oversee mandis and penalizing guilty millers and officials. He warns that without action, farmers might escalate their protests statewide, seeking justice for unmet election promises and calling for the BJP government to uphold its commitments.

