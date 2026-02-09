Left Menu

High Court Weighs Plea for More Time: A Battle with Cancer Behind Bars

The Delhi High Court is considering a plea by Jaideep Sengar, brother of convicted ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, to extend his interim bail due to his oral cancer battle. The Sengar brothers were sentenced in the Unnao custody death case of a rape survivor's father.

Updated: 09-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Monday, the Delhi High Court called for the Central Bureau of Investigation's response to Jaideep Sengar's request for a three-month interim bail extension. The petitioner, suffering from stage IV oral cancer, seeks more time for essential medical care.

Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, was sentenced to a decade in prison for his role in the tragic custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. His counsel highlighted the approaching expiry of the current interim bail on February 11.

The Sengar brothers' legal battles stem from the high-profile 2017 rape case involving a minor, leading to Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in 2019 and further judicial scrutiny over the father's death under police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

