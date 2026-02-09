High Court Weighs Plea for More Time: A Battle with Cancer Behind Bars

On Monday, the Delhi High Court called for the Central Bureau of Investigation's response to Jaideep Sengar's request for a three-month interim bail extension. The petitioner, suffering from stage IV oral cancer, seeks more time for essential medical care.

Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, was sentenced to a decade in prison for his role in the tragic custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor's father. His counsel highlighted the approaching expiry of the current interim bail on February 11.

The Sengar brothers' legal battles stem from the high-profile 2017 rape case involving a minor, leading to Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in 2019 and further judicial scrutiny over the father's death under police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)