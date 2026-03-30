Delhi Court Grants Interim Bail to Student for Exam Amid Stabbing Charges

A Delhi court recently granted interim bail to 18-year-old Sufiyan Yusuf, accused of attempting to murder a classmate, in order to safeguard his academic progression. The court highlighted the importance of his attending the last paper of his CBSE board exams while balancing the gravity of the alleged offense.

The incident arose from an altercation outside a senior secondary school, where Sufiyan and a 'child in conflict with law' clashed with Mohammad Rayyan, resulting in multiple stabbing injuries. The court decision emphasized the fundamental right to education and the irreparable damage a lost academic year could pose to the accused's future.

The court mandated strict conditions during the bail period, including Sufiyan's guardians accompanying him to the exam, ensuring safety measures at the venue, and criticizing the schools involved for their lack of preventive measures. It also underscored the necessity for improved vigilance among parents, schools, and communities in managing teenage impulsivity and social media influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)