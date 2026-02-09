Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Prepares for Urban and Panchayat Elections Amid Vacant Election Commissioner Post

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced preparations for urban local body and panchayat elections, though the state election commissioner post is vacant. Delimitation for urban bodies is nearly done, and electoral reforms are ongoing. Fresh delimitation awaits a new census, and election materials are being procured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:13 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed on Monday that the government is arranging the necessary logistics to conduct urban local body and panchayat elections at the earliest, despite the vacant position of state election commissioner.

Addressing the legislative assembly, Abdullah highlighted that the State Election Commission is responsible for electoral roll supervision, as per the J&K Panchayati Raj, Municipal, and Municipal Corporation Acts. The commission is evaluating the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies' Backward Classes Commission report to determine seat reservations, while expirations of various council terms occurred between October and November 2023.

The delimitation of 77 urban local bodies is nearing completion, with reforms enhancing the Panchayati Raj structure. Digital platforms are being utilized for transparency and governance training is ongoing, with special attention to reservations and gender inclusion in law amendments.

