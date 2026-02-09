Left Menu

Hong Kong Tycoon Jimmy Lai Faces 20-Year Sentence in Landmark Case

Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, a prominent critic of China, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy and publishing seditious materials. The 78-year-old's harsh sentence has sparked international concern, highlighting Beijing's national security crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

Updated: 09-02-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:14 IST
Jimmy Lai

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, one of the most vocal critics of China from Hong Kong, received a 20-year prison sentence for conspiracy charges and publishing seditious materials. This marks the end of the city's largest national security case, raising global concerns about Beijing's restrictive measures on Hong Kong's freedoms.

Lai, founder of the shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was arrested in 2020 and sentenced last year. The judges noted the severity of his punishment, emphasizing his role as a mastermind in conspiracies involving sanctions and hostile acts against China.

Governments, including Australia, Britain, and the EU, have condemned the sentence, with Britain's Foreign Minister calling for his release on humanitarian grounds. Meanwhile, international leaders continue to challenge China on Hong Kong's security laws amid calls for Lai's immediate release due to his poor health.

