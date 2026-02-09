Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates
Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci faces trial at The Hague, accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity during Kosovo's fight for independence. Prosecutors present overwhelming evidence against him and three others, while Thaci maintains his innocence. The trial underscores tensions surrounding Kosovo's historical narrative and its drive for sovereignty.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:42 IST
The trial of Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, alongside three co-defendants, is underway at The Hague, charged with murder and torture during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia.
Prosecutor Kimberly West emphasized the series of testimonies that risked a climate of intimidation, asserting there is overwhelming evidence of guilt against Thaci and his associates.
The trial, occurring in a European Union-backed court, highlights deep-rooted tensions as many Kosovars question the court's legitimacy, seeing it as an attempt to rewrite their struggle for freedom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thaci's Trial Takes Center Stage: A Kosovo Reckoning
Triumphs and Trials: Unforgettable Moments from the Milan Cortina Olympics
Jammu and Kashmir's Industrial Investment Boom: A New Era of Economic Growth
Seychelles Invites Modi for Independence Jubilee Celebration
Social Media Giants in the Dock: Meta's Trial Begins in New Mexico