Unveiling Kosovo's War Crimes: The Trial of Hashim Thaci and Associates

The trial of Kosovo's former president, Hashim Thaci, alongside three co-defendants, is underway at The Hague, charged with murder and torture during Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia.

Prosecutor Kimberly West emphasized the series of testimonies that risked a climate of intimidation, asserting there is overwhelming evidence of guilt against Thaci and his associates.

The trial, occurring in a European Union-backed court, highlights deep-rooted tensions as many Kosovars question the court's legitimacy, seeing it as an attempt to rewrite their struggle for freedom.

