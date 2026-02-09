Thyroid Disorders a National Productivity Challenge, Not Just a Clinical Issue: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Sunday called thyroid disorders a “national concern” closely linked to India’s human productivity, demographic strength, and nation-building efforts, urging stronger awareness, early detection, and research-driven solutions.

Addressing the Mid-Term Annual Conference of the Indian Thyroid Society (ITSCON) in Chandigarh, the Minister said thyroid conditions must not be viewed merely as medical issues but as challenges that directly affect workforce efficiency, energy levels, and long-term national output, particularly in a country where more than 70% of the population is below 40 years of age.

42 Million Indians Living with Thyroid Disorders

Highlighting the scale of the burden, Dr. Singh noted that an estimated 42 million Indians suffer from thyroid-related disorders. He said hypothyroidism alone affects nearly 11% of the adult population, with a significant proportion remaining undiagnosed or untreated.

The Minister warned that untreated hypothyroidism can have serious consequences, especially during pregnancy, potentially leading to congenital hypothyroidism and irreversible neurodevelopmental damage in children if timely screening and intervention are not ensured.

Under-Recognised Despite High Prevalence

Dr. Jitendra Singh observed that while lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity receive widespread public and policy attention, thyroid disorders remain relatively under-recognised despite their extensive prevalence.

He called for a comprehensive approach involving endocrinologists, life scientists, medical researchers, nuclear medicine experts, surgeons, and allied disciplines, stressing that health challenges of this magnitude require societal awareness and institutional collaboration beyond a single medical domain.

Breaking Research Silos, Linking Innovation to Impact

Placing thyroid health within the broader context of India’s scientific reforms over the past decade, the Minister said the government has worked to dismantle silo-based functioning and promote synergy among research institutions, academia, industry, and technology developers.

He emphasised that innovation must move beyond laboratories into market-linked applications, and early industry participation strengthens sustainability and real-world impact.

Biopharma Shakti Mission and India’s Biotechnology Breakthroughs

Referring to recent Union Budget announcements, Dr. Singh highlighted the Biopharma Shakti Mission, backed by substantial financial allocation to boost indigenous development of drugs and medical instruments.

He cited major milestones in India’s biotechnology journey, including:

The development of India’s first indigenously produced antibiotic effective against resistant infections

Successful gene therapy trials for haemophilia

The rollout of India’s DNA vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic

These achievements, he said, demonstrate India’s growing strength in cost-effective therapeutics, diagnostics, and biomedical innovation.

ANRF and ₹1 Lakh Crore Research Framework

Dr. Jitendra Singh also spoke about the establishment of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the ₹1-lakh-crore Research Development and Innovation framework, aimed at strengthening India’s research ecosystem through private and philanthropic participation.

He pointed to the rapid expansion of India’s startup ecosystem, rising patent filings by Indian residents, and growth in high-impact scientific publications as clear indicators of a transformed scientific landscape.

Doctors as “True Nation Builders”

Calling medical professionals “true nation builders,” the Minister said every timely diagnosis, early neonatal screening, and effective treatment directly contributes to strengthening India’s future human capital.

He urged the Indian Thyroid Society and the wider medical fraternity to intensify awareness campaigns, expand collaborative research, and integrate thyroid health into the national development discourse.

Dr. Singh concluded by expressing confidence that through collective resolve, scientific integration, and forward-looking collaboration, India can effectively address the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, including thyroid disorders, while advancing towards a resilient and self-reliant future.