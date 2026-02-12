BUSINESS BRIEFS

Cost of preparing vegetable and non-vegetable meals at home declined by 1 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in January on the back of benign commodity prices, a report said on Thursday. While the cost of the vegetarian thali decreased because of a sharp fall in onion, potato and pulse prices, elevated tomato prices limited the overall decline , as per an official statement from Crisil Intelligence. * * * * * * Tata Trusts on Thursday announced tie-ups with the Maharashtra government to improve public service delivery in the state. The memorandums of understanding will enable focused support to government priorities in health, nutrition, water conservation and rural livelihoods through technology, digital innovation and last-mile connectivity with a special focus on the backward Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, as per an official statement. * * * * * Foreign lender Standard Chartered on Thursday launched health and wellness offerings for the affluent clients in the country. The proposition has been launched in tie-up with healthcare insurance provider Niva Bupa and fitness and wearables provider WHOOP, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)