Puzzle Behind Real Estate Mogul C J Roy's Alleged Suicide

The SIT is investigating the alleged suicide of Confident Group chairman C J Roy, examining documents including a note purportedly written by him. The case is registered as an unnatural death, with abetment to suicide not yet considered. Roy allegedly died by suicide amid an Income Tax investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:17 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the alleged suicide of Confident Group chairman C J Roy is delving into a trove of documents, including a nine-page note written in red ink, believed to be authored by the real estate mogul, police sources revealed on Monday.

A senior police official confirmed, "We are scrutinizing several papers and documents obtained from Roy's family and associates. These include notes that allegedly highlight various issues in his handwriting." The nature and specifics of these issues are currently under examination, and details remain confidential at this time, added the officer.

The case, thus far classified as an unnatural death, remains shrouded in mystery. Roy's passing, under the shadow of a substantial Income Tax investigation, has raised questions about potential stress factors, with reports indicating he had been consulting a psychiatrist before his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

