Nail-Biting Victory in Dhoki Panchayat: Shiv Sena UBT Triumphs

In a closely contested election, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Amar Samudre won the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti seat by a single vote against BJP's Nihal Qazi. The victory was secured through postal ballots, contributing to Samudre's total of 3,187 votes, while Qazi received 3,186.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an electoral cliffhanger, the Shiv Sena (UBT) clinched a pivotal victory in the Dhoki Panchayat Samiti elections, defeating a BJP opponent by merely one vote. The electoral contest was part of the broader voting for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra, with vote counting still underway.

The contest between Amar Samudre of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP's Nihal Qazi was marked by suspense until the end. Samudre secured victory thanks to two crucial votes collected via postal ballots, amassing a total of 3,187 votes. His rival, Qazi, garnered 3,186 votes, including three from postal ballots.

Remarkably, 56 voters expressed their ambivalence by choosing NOTA (None of the Above). This electoral bout highlights the significance each vote holds in determining political outcomes at the grassroots level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

