Ashwini Vaishnaw Flags Off Sairang–Silchar Train, Inaugurates Modern Facilities at Guwahati Station

Strengthening rail connectivity and accelerating development in the Northeast, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday inaugurated blended hospitality services at Guwahati Railway Station and flagged off a new passenger train between Sairang and Silchar.

The event was held through video conferencing in the presence of Mizoram Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma, Silchar MP Shri Parimal Suklabaidya, Rajya Sabha MP Shri Kanad Purkayastha, and other dignitaries.

Direct Rail Link Between Mizoram and Barak Valley

The newly introduced Sairang–Silchar passenger train establishes a direct rail connection between Mizoram’s capital region and Assam’s Barak Valley. The service is expected to significantly improve regional integration and provide safer, faster, and more comfortable travel for students, daily commuters, patients, and traders.

Officials said the service will enhance people-to-people contact and strengthen economic linkages between southern Assam, Mizoram, and neighbouring northeastern states.

Modern Hospitality Services at Guwahati Station

Alongside the train inauguration, Shri Vaishnaw launched blended hospitality facilities at Guwahati Railway Station, including sleeping pods, a modern air-conditioned lounge, and multi-cuisine restaurants.

These passenger-centric amenities aim to improve comfort, hygiene, and convenience, offering travellers safe and restful spaces while enhancing the overall station experience. The initiative reflects Indian Railways’ broader push to modernise major stations and improve service quality.

Record Rail Investment in the Northeast

Addressing the gathering, Shri Vaishnaw said the government has sharply increased railway funding for the Northeast over the past decade. He highlighted that the Union Budget 2026–27 has allocated a record ₹11,486 crore for railway projects in the region.

He added that projects worth nearly ₹72,468 crore are currently underway, underscoring the Centre’s sustained focus on strengthening connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast.

Rail Connectivity Key to ‘Viksit Bharat’

The Union Minister said the emphasis on the Northeast reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that the development of the region is integral to achieving a “Viksit Bharat.” He stressed that rail connectivity not only improves passenger mobility but also drives economic growth by facilitating the movement of goods, boosting trade, and opening markets for local products.

Bairabi–Sairang Line a Historic Milestone

Shri Vaishnaw described the Bairabi–Sairang railway line as a historic and technically challenging project that has brought Mizoram’s capital onto the Indian Railways map. He noted that the line, inaugurated by the Prime Minister, will be further strengthened through additional train services, improving connectivity from Mizoram to Assam and the rest of the country.

Mizoram CM Welcomes Connectivity Boost

Chief Minister Shri Lalduhoma thanked the Railway Minister and highlighted the importance of ongoing railway projects linking Mizoram and Assam. He said improved rail connectivity would bring long-term benefits to the region by enhancing accessibility, economic opportunities, and social integration.

Transforming the Northeast Rail Map

Over the past decade, the Northeast’s railway network has seen rapid expansion, with several long-pending projects reaching completion and state capitals gradually joining the national rail grid. The commissioning of the 51-km Bairabi–Sairang broad-gauge line last year marked the first-ever rail connection to Aizawl, and the extension of passenger services up to Silchar now takes this transformation a step further.

Officials said the latest initiatives are expected to boost mobility, tourism, and economic growth, giving fresh momentum to the Northeast’s integration with the rest of India.