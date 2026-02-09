Left Menu

High Court Holds Officials Accountable: Meghalaya Coal Mine Tragedy Inquiry

The Meghalaya High Court summoned district officials following a devastating blast at an illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills, claiming 27 lives. An FIR is now registered, and a judicial inquiry is set to investigate further. Arrests have been made, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 09-02-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 17:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya High Court has taken serious attention to the tragedy that unfolded on February 5, when a blast at an illegal coal mine in the East Jaintia Hills led to the loss of 27 lives. The court summoned the district's deputy commissioner and superintendent of police to provide updates on the measures undertaken in the aftermath.

Superintendent Vikash Kumar revealed that an FIR has now been registered in connection with the illegal mining incident. While the matter is sub judice, he confirmed that continuous rescue and investigation operations are underway. 'We are committed to ensuring that justice is served,' he commented.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced a judicial inquiry to further probe the circumstances surrounding the blast. Authorities have already apprehended the mine's two owners, with efforts ongoing to locate a third. Multiple disaster response teams remain active at the site to evaluate and manage the evolving scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

