Breaking Barriers: Thanya Nathan, Kerala's First Visually Disabled Judge

Thanya Nathan, a visually disabled law graduate, topped Kerala's Civil Judge examination, becoming the state's first judge with a visual disability. Inspired by the Supreme Court's decision to allow disabled persons in judicial services, she uses assistive technology to tackle professional challenges, hoping for improved accessibility in her work environment.

Updated: 09-02-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:00 IST
Thanya Nathan, a determined 24-year-old law graduate, has made history as Kerala's first visually disabled judge. The Supreme Court's recent ruling, which opened judicial opportunities for persons with disabilities, inspired Nathan to strive for a position in the judicial service.

Despite being blind since birth, Nathan excelled in her academic journey, topping the Civil Judge (Junior Division) examination under the persons with disabilities category. Her dedication, along with cutting-edge assistive technologies like screen readers, allowed her to overcome challenges posed by her disability.

As she waits for her appointment letter, Nathan remains focused on addressing accessibility issues within Kerala's judicial infrastructure. She hopes the government will enact changes to ensure she and others can work effectively in the future.

