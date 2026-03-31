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Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Controversy Over Conversion Therapy Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Colorado's ban on conversion therapy talk for LGBT minors, labeling it an infringement on free speech. The decision, driven by Christian counselor Kaley Chiles, highlighted tensions between free speech and state-regulated healthcare practices. Justices called for more rigorous scrutiny of the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:33 IST
Supreme Court Ruling Sparks Controversy Over Conversion Therapy Ban

In a landmark judgment, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against a Colorado law prohibiting therapists from practicing conversion talk therapy on LGBT minors, asserting that the decision protects free speech rights. The 8-1 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, emphasized that the law's restriction on speech based on viewpoint is unacceptable.

The court reversed a lower court ruling, responding to a lawsuit by counselor Kaley Chiles who argued the law violated the First Amendment. The judgment permits the state to regulate certain types of conversion therapy, such as aversive physical interventions, but not the speech related to therapy.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenter, arguing that state regulation of medical practices for public safety is critical. The Colorado ban was enacted in 2019 by Governor Jared Polis, highlighting ongoing debates over conversion therapy's validity and its impact on youth.

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