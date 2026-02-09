Cocaine Seizure Unveils Drug Trafficking Network in J&K
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district uncovered cocaine worth over Rs 19 crore following the arrest of an accused in a counterfeit currency case. The investigation revealed the accused's involvement in drug trafficking, leading to further arrests and drug recoveries, highlighting an active drug network.
A major drug trafficking network in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district has been uncovered following the questioning of an accused involved in a counterfeit currency case. Police say cocaine worth over Rs 19 crore was seized as part of the investigation.
The case began with a branch manager from Punjab National Bank filing a complaint on fake currency deposits by Dil Mohd, leading authorities to probe further. Financial discrepancies in Mohd's accounts revealed significant balances, unusual for his driver profession, prompting a deeper investigation.
During questioning, Mohd confessed to long-term involvement in selling cocaine, culminating in the recent drug haul. The seizure also included arrests of two additional drug peddlers found with heroin, suggesting a broader network of drug trafficking activity in the region.
