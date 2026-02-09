Tragedy Strikes Law College in Punjab: Student Fatally Shoots Classmate Before Turning Gun on Himself

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a law classroom turned into a crime scene when Prince Raj, a first-year student, reportedly shot dead his fellow classmate, Sandeep Kaur, before turning the gun on himself.

The heartbreaking event unfolded at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, with the entire act captured on CCTV. Both students were set to attend class when the incident occurred, leaving classmates in shock and disbelief.

Officials reveal that Prince used an illegal weapon, raising questions about security lapses at the college. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack, as authorities scramble to understand how the firearm was smuggled onto campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)