Tragedy Strikes Law College in Punjab: Student Fatally Shoots Classmate Before Turning Gun on Himself
In Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a law student, Prince Raj, allegedly shot dead his classmate, Sandeep Kaur, inside their classroom before attempting suicide. The shocking incident, caught on CCTV, has prompted an investigation into the motive and the illegal weapon used. Both were first-year students at Mai Bhago Law College.
In a tragic incident in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a law classroom turned into a crime scene when Prince Raj, a first-year student, reportedly shot dead his fellow classmate, Sandeep Kaur, before turning the gun on himself.
The heartbreaking event unfolded at Mai Bhago Law College in Usma village, with the entire act captured on CCTV. Both students were set to attend class when the incident occurred, leaving classmates in shock and disbelief.
Officials reveal that Prince used an illegal weapon, raising questions about security lapses at the college. An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack, as authorities scramble to understand how the firearm was smuggled onto campus.
