Bombay High Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Murder Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday provided bail to Akashdeep Karaj Singh, a key suspect in the murder of former NCP leader Baba Siddique. This makes Singh the first to secure bail among the 26 individuals detained under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Neela Gokhale issued the bail citing insufficient evidence linking Singh to the organized crime syndicate, reportedly led by Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi. The court noted that while the offense is undeniably severe, the prosecution's evidence against Singh remains unconvincing.

Singh's bail requires a Rs 1 lakh surety and a commitment to stay in Mumbai until the trial concludes. The murder of Siddique occurred on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan's office. Singh was arrested a month later but claimed he was wrongly accused without substantial proof of involvement.

