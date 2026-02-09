Left Menu

India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a high-level inter-departmental committee to tackle the surge in 'digital arrests'. This includes collaborative efforts with various agencies to protect cybercrime victims in real-time. The committee addresses legislative gaps and suggests measures for banking and telecom sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to combat the escalating threat of 'digital arrests', the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Supreme Court about the formation of a high-level inter-departmental committee. This initiative aims to bridge systemic gaps and enhance real-time protection for cybercrime victims.

Under the leadership of Chief Justice Surya Kant, the court ordered ministerial consultations to devise a comprehensive strategy. The committee, drawing members from key agencies like CBI, RBI, and IT ministries, aims to dismantle transnational cybercrime rings and improve victim support mechanisms.

With legislative reforms and proactive measures already underway, the MHA seeks a one-month extension to finalize the committee's recommendations. The next focus will be on enhancing the adjudication system for cybercrime cases, establishing a national online portal for effective resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

