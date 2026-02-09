Left Menu

Pakistani High Court Clears Ex-Military Officer in Blasphemy Case

A high court in Pakistan acquitted former military officer Col (R) Muhammad Arif of blasphemy charges due to lack of evidence. Initially sentenced to death by a lower court, the Lahore High Court found that the prosecution's case was based on insufficient witness testimony and flawed investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST
  • Pakistan

The Lahore High Court has overturned the death sentence of former military officer Col (R) Muhammad Arif in a high-profile blasphemy case, citing insufficient evidence. The original verdict, delivered by a sessions court, was undermined by a lack of corroborative witness testimony and procedural errors in investigation.

Col Arif was initially accused following a confrontation in Rawalpindi. The incident, involving activist members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, allegedly took on a religious dimension only after a physical altercation and threat of military action. Defense claims the case was falsely colored as a religious issue to avoid repercussions.

The case highlights the complexities of blasphemy accusations in Pakistan, where personal grudges often escalate into religious disputes. The High Court criticized the initial investigation, emphasizing the need for judicial diligence in cases where allegations may serve as fronts for private conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

