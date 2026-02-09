Pakistani High Court Clears Ex-Military Officer in Blasphemy Case

The Lahore High Court has overturned the death sentence of former military officer Col (R) Muhammad Arif in a high-profile blasphemy case, citing insufficient evidence. The original verdict, delivered by a sessions court, was undermined by a lack of corroborative witness testimony and procedural errors in investigation.

Col Arif was initially accused following a confrontation in Rawalpindi. The incident, involving activist members of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party, allegedly took on a religious dimension only after a physical altercation and threat of military action. Defense claims the case was falsely colored as a religious issue to avoid repercussions.

The case highlights the complexities of blasphemy accusations in Pakistan, where personal grudges often escalate into religious disputes. The High Court criticized the initial investigation, emphasizing the need for judicial diligence in cases where allegations may serve as fronts for private conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)