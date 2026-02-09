Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist
A domestic helper in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and cash from her employer. The theft, reported on February 1, led to an investigation culminating in her capture. Recovered items, valued at Rs 30 lakh, were seized, and the suspect was arrested.
- Country:
- India
A domestic helper has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing a substantial amount of gold jewelry and cash from a residence in Dwarka, southwest Delhi. The items recovered are valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.
The incident reportedly occurred on February 1 in Dwarka Sector-23. Following a complaint, the police launched an investigation, quickly focusing on a female domestic helper employed at the residence, who had disappeared following the theft.
Upon receiving a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspect residing in Issapur Kheda village, Kapashera. A subsequent raid recovered about 190 grams of gold jewelry, silver coins, and cash from her possession. The suspect, a 38-year-old woman, has been taken into custody, and the stolen property has been seized.
(With inputs from agencies.)