Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

A domestic helper has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing a substantial amount of gold jewelry and cash from a residence in Dwarka, southwest Delhi. The items recovered are valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 1 in Dwarka Sector-23. Following a complaint, the police launched an investigation, quickly focusing on a female domestic helper employed at the residence, who had disappeared following the theft.

Upon receiving a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspect residing in Issapur Kheda village, Kapashera. A subsequent raid recovered about 190 grams of gold jewelry, silver coins, and cash from her possession. The suspect, a 38-year-old woman, has been taken into custody, and the stolen property has been seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)