Left Menu

Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist

A domestic helper in southwest Delhi's Dwarka was arrested for allegedly stealing gold jewelry and cash from her employer. The theft, reported on February 1, led to an investigation culminating in her capture. Recovered items, valued at Rs 30 lakh, were seized, and the suspect was arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:28 IST
Domestic Help Nabbed in Rs 30 Lakh Gold Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A domestic helper has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stealing a substantial amount of gold jewelry and cash from a residence in Dwarka, southwest Delhi. The items recovered are valued at approximately Rs 30 lakh.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 1 in Dwarka Sector-23. Following a complaint, the police launched an investigation, quickly focusing on a female domestic helper employed at the residence, who had disappeared following the theft.

Upon receiving a tip-off, law enforcement apprehended the suspect residing in Issapur Kheda village, Kapashera. A subsequent raid recovered about 190 grams of gold jewelry, silver coins, and cash from her possession. The suspect, a 38-year-old woman, has been taken into custody, and the stolen property has been seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vidyanjali Scheme Faces Setback in West Bengal

Vidyanjali Scheme Faces Setback in West Bengal

 India
2
Marine Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance Amid Court Appeal

Marine Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance Amid Court Appeal

 Global
3
Dazzling Views on Rails: Vistadome Train Enhances Kashmiri Travel Experience

Dazzling Views on Rails: Vistadome Train Enhances Kashmiri Travel Experience

 India
4
Rohit Shetty's House Firing: Five Accused Linked to Organized Crime

Rohit Shetty's House Firing: Five Accused Linked to Organized Crime

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026