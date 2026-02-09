India and Greece Forge Stronger Defence Ties

India and Greece have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their defence relations with the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent. This agreement aims to enhance defence industrial cooperation, setting the stage for a five-year roadmap that will bolster collaboration between the two nations.

The agreement followed bilateral talks between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias in New Delhi. A key aspect of this expanded partnership involves positioning a Greek International Liaison Officer at India's Information Fusion Center in Gurugram to boost maritime cooperation.

Additionally, both countries have exchanged a Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, emphasizing shared values like peace and mutual respect. This strategic move reinforces the longstanding relationship between the two ancient seafaring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)