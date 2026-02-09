India–Vietnam Silk Partnership Gains Momentum with CSB’s Strategic Visit

In a major step toward expanding India’s global textile footprint, the Central Silk Board (CSB) under the Ministry of Textiles, along with leading Indian silk entrepreneurs, concluded a five-day official visit to Vietnam aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in sericulture, silk, textiles, and technical textiles.

The visit, facilitated by the Embassy of India in Hanoi, aligns with the Government of India’s broader strategy to deepen international collaboration, strengthen textile value chains, promote sustainable growth, and unlock new export opportunities for Indian silk in fast-growing global markets.

Strengthening India–Vietnam Cooperation in Sericulture and Silk Value Chains

Vietnam is one of Southeast Asia’s emerging textile and apparel hubs, while India remains the world’s second-largest silk producer. Recognising the potential for synergy, the CSB delegation engaged with major Vietnamese industry stakeholders to explore partnerships across the silk ecosystem—from mulberry cultivation and reeling technology to weaving, fashion, and global marketing.

The discussions focused on:

Joint research and innovation in sericulture

Technology transfer and modernisation of silk production

Expanding trade linkages and business-to-business collaborations

Promoting sustainable and heritage-based textile development

Indian Silk Showcased to Vietnam’s Leading Textile Manufacturers

During the visit, Dr. Naresh Babu N., Joint Secretary (Tech.), Central Silk Board, felicitated the Chairman of Bitexco Nam Long Joint Stock Company, one of Vietnam’s leading textile manufacturers and exporters, with a special Five-in-One Silk Stole—a unique Indian silk innovation symbolising versatility, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Dr. Naresh Babu also formally invited the company to participate in Bharat Tex 2026, India’s flagship global textile event expected to bring together thousands of international buyers, innovators, and manufacturers.

Vietnam Textile Associations Express Strong Interest in Collaboration

The CSB delegation extended invitations to key Vietnamese institutions including:

Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS)

Vietnam Association of Craft Villages (VICRAFTS)

Engagements with VICRAFTS highlighted opportunities in:

Handloom and handicraft promotion

Product development and design innovation

Village-level textile entrepreneurship models

Export strategies and supportive policy frameworks

The association expressed keen interest in partnering with India on heritage textile development.

Embassy-Level Discussions on Bilateral Textile Growth

The delegation also called on Shri Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa, Ambassador of India to Vietnam, at the Embassy of India in Hanoi.

The meeting explored strategic avenues for strengthening India–Vietnam cooperation in:

Silk trade expansion

Technical textile innovation

Investment and industrial partnerships

Cultural and artisan-based textile diplomacy

Learning from Vietnam’s Van Phuc Silk Craft Village Model

A key highlight of the visit was the delegation’s tour of the historic Van Phuc Silk Craft Village in Hanoi, renowned for its centuries-old weaving tradition.

The Indian team interacted with local artisans and observed an integrated model linking:

Weaving and embroidery

Design and fashion innovation

Tourism-driven market access

Community-based artisan development

The delegation noted valuable lessons for developing a sericulture-tourism model in India, combining heritage, livelihoods, and global branding.

Exposure to Modern Reeling Technology and Global Exhibitions

The delegation toured advanced Vietnamese silk infrastructure, including:

Automatic silk reeling units

Modern mulberry farms

Integrated textile processing facilities

The team also participated in major international exhibitions such as:

Vietnam International Value Chain Exhibition 2026 (VIVC 2026)

Vietnam Glorious Spring Fair 2026 (VGSF 2026)

The CSB stall showcasing premium Indian silk products drew strong interest from buyers and industry leaders, reflecting growing global demand for Indian silk and sustainable luxury textiles.

Exploring Heritage Markets in Ho Chi Minh City

In Ho Chi Minh City, the delegation visited traditional silk outlets and examined a wide variety of:

Silk fabrics and blends

Heritage fashion products

Contemporary stitching techniques

Innovative design and diversification practices

Interactions with local artisans further strengthened prospects for collaboration in textiles and handicrafts.

A New Roadmap for Joint Innovation and Market Expansion

The visit has opened new pathways for:

Joint R&D initiatives

Technology sharing in sericulture

Business partnerships and export growth

Enhanced global market linkages for Indian silk

With Vietnam emerging as a key textile manufacturing hub and India advancing sustainable silk innovation, the collaboration is poised to deliver long-term benefits for artisans, entrepreneurs, and global consumers alike.