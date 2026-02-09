Horrific Betrayal: Woman Sold for Assault
In Faizganj Behta, two men were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman with her husband's consent for RS 1,000. The incident highlighted a disturbing betrayal, leading to legal action and an ongoing investigation by local authorities.
In a shocking incident in Faizganj Behta, authorities have arrested two men for allegedly gang-raping a woman with her husband's consent, reportedly sold for a mere RS 1,000.
The 30-year-old victim filed a police complaint on Sunday, stating she was handed over by her husband, allowing his friends, Balkishan and Pappu, to assault her in an eucalyptus grove.
Following the complaint, local law enforcement registered an FIR against the husband and the accused. Police have arrested Pappu and Balkishan, who are currently under interrogation, while efforts are underway to locate the missing husband for further legal proceedings.
