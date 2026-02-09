Left Menu

Armenia and U.S. Forge New Nuclear Partnership

Armenia and the United States have signed a bilateral agreement to enhance cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance formalized the deal during Vance's visit to Armenia, marking a significant step in nuclear collaboration between the two nations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic move to bolster nuclear cooperation, Armenia and the United States have entered into a significant agreement aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the civilian nuclear sector. The accord was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday.

Vice President Vance's two-day diplomatic visit underscores the importance of the agreement, which sets the stage for increased bilateral engagement between Yerevan and Washington. The partnership is expected to pave the way for advancements in nuclear technology and safety.

This development marks a strategic alignment in the field of nuclear energy, highlighting the growing ties between Armenia and the United States at a time of mutual interest in sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

