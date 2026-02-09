Armenia and U.S. Forge New Nuclear Partnership

In a historic move to bolster nuclear cooperation, Armenia and the United States have entered into a significant agreement aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the civilian nuclear sector. The accord was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday.

Vice President Vance's two-day diplomatic visit underscores the importance of the agreement, which sets the stage for increased bilateral engagement between Yerevan and Washington. The partnership is expected to pave the way for advancements in nuclear technology and safety.

This development marks a strategic alignment in the field of nuclear energy, highlighting the growing ties between Armenia and the United States at a time of mutual interest in sustainable energy solutions.

