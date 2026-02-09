Armenia and U.S. Forge New Nuclear Partnership
Armenia and the United States have signed a bilateral agreement to enhance cooperation in the civilian nuclear sector. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance formalized the deal during Vance's visit to Armenia, marking a significant step in nuclear collaboration between the two nations.
In a historic move to bolster nuclear cooperation, Armenia and the United States have entered into a significant agreement aimed at enhancing their collaboration in the civilian nuclear sector. The accord was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Monday.
Vice President Vance's two-day diplomatic visit underscores the importance of the agreement, which sets the stage for increased bilateral engagement between Yerevan and Washington. The partnership is expected to pave the way for advancements in nuclear technology and safety.
This development marks a strategic alignment in the field of nuclear energy, highlighting the growing ties between Armenia and the United States at a time of mutual interest in sustainable energy solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India's Defence Cooperation with Neighbors
Navigating Cooperation: IONS Conclave Unites Global Naval Leaders
Taiwan's Leader Hails Japan's PM for Indo-Pacific Cooperation
India, Seychelles agree on vision document for cooperation in areas of sustainability, economic growth and security.
Railway Minister Calls for West Bengal's Cooperation on Infrastructure Projects