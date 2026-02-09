Left Menu

Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to Online Gas Bill Scam

A woman in Mumbai lost Rs 6.5 lakh in an online scam. Fraudsters, posing as gas company officials, convinced her to download a malicious link, which gave them access to her bank details. A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old Mumbai resident from Govandi became the victim of a sophisticated online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 6.5 lakh. The incident was reported by a Mumbai police official on Monday.

The woman received a text message last week, warning her of a potential gas supply disconnection due to overdue payments. The message instructed her to contact the gas firm and download a link to quickly resolve the issue.

Unbeknownst to her, the link was a ploy by fraudsters to gain access to her bank account. Following the download, an amount of Rs 6,53,263 was unlawfully withdrawn. The victim reported the fraud to police on Saturday, leading to a case being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.

