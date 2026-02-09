Mumbai Woman Falls Victim to Online Gas Bill Scam

A 50-year-old Mumbai resident from Govandi became the victim of a sophisticated online scam, resulting in a loss of Rs 6.5 lakh. The incident was reported by a Mumbai police official on Monday.

The woman received a text message last week, warning her of a potential gas supply disconnection due to overdue payments. The message instructed her to contact the gas firm and download a link to quickly resolve the issue.

Unbeknownst to her, the link was a ploy by fraudsters to gain access to her bank account. Following the download, an amount of Rs 6,53,263 was unlawfully withdrawn. The victim reported the fraud to police on Saturday, leading to a case being registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act.