Tragedy in Indore: Bank Employee's Desperate Act Amid Legal Seizure

A bank employee in Indore, Madhya Pradesh committed suicide as his house was being seized for loan default. Hemant Brahmavanshi shot himself with a licensed gun. The incident involves a loan from the Bank of Maharashtra that remained unpaid, prompting legal action. A police probe is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bank employee in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly took his own life on Monday. This occurred as authorities began repossessing his house under court directives related to a loan repayment default, a police spokesperson disclosed.

Hemant Brahmavanshi, aged 51 and an employee of a local cooperative bank, reportedly committed suicide by using his licensed double-barrel gun, according to Chandrakant Patel, the officer-in-charge at Vijay Nagar police station.

A team from the Bank of Maharashtra, involved due to a pending loan that Brahmavanshi had taken against his property, initiated the repossession process. Unfortunately, during this, he retreated to his bedroom and fatally shot himself. Brahmavanshi's son informed the police that his father had appeared distressed in recent days. A comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of his death is currently underway, police stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

