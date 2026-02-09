Ghislaine Maxwell's Elusive Testimony: A Congressional Pursuit

On Monday, lawmakers faced a roadblock in their ongoing inquiry into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking scandal when Ghislaine Maxwell, a former confidante of the financier, refused to testify. During a video call to a federal prison in Texas, Maxwell invoked her 5th Amendment rights to avoid self-incrimination.

Maxwell, currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, maintains her innocence and continues to seek the overturning of her conviction. Her deposition is part of a broader investigation by lawmakers into Epstein's extensive network, as they attempt to unravel how Epstein managed to abuse underage girls for so long.

The investigation has brought new scrutiny to several high-profile figures. On Monday, Democrats reviewed unredacted DOJ files on Epstein, while Republican Chairman Rep. James Comer pressed Maxwell for her testimony, despite her legal team's resistance. Comer also secured future depositions from Bill and Hillary Clinton, highlighting the increasing pressure on Epstein-related inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)