Left Menu

Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel

Bangladesh clinched a deal with the U.S. to lower tariffs on textiles and garments. The agreement guarantees zero tariffs for certain goods made with U.S. materials, strengthening Bangladesh's vital clothing sector. This follows last year's tariff reduction and comes amid shifting regional trade alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:29 IST
Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bangladesh has successfully negotiated a significant reduction in U.S. tariffs for its textile and garment exports. Under a newly signed trade agreement, certain goods produced with U.S. materials will enjoy zero tariffs, according to interim leader Muhammad Yunus.

The protracted negotiations, which lasted nine months, reflect the growing importance of Bangladesh's readymade garments sector—responsible for over 80% of the nation's export earnings and a critical component of the country's economy. This sector employs around 4 million workers and contributes about 10% to Bangladesh's GDP.

In related developments, the U.S. recently secured a trade deal with India, cutting tariffs and altering oil trade policies. As Bangladesh prepares for upcoming elections, the country remains under interim governance following the former Prime Minister's flight to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals

Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appe...

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

 Lebanon
3
Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026