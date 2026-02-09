Royal Palace Ready to Assist in Prince Andrew Investigation
The British royal palace has stated its readiness to assist the police if needed in relation to former Prince Andrew's connections with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles has expressed his concern over ongoing allegations against his brother Andrew, who now bears the family name Mountbatten-Windsor.
The British royal palace has announced its willingness to cooperate with police inquiries concerning former Prince Andrew's association with the deceased U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein. A palace spokesperson confirmed on Monday that King Charles is deeply worried about the persistent allegations surrounding his brother Andrew's behavior.
While it is Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor's responsibility to address these claims, the palace is ready to provide support to Thames Valley Police, should they request it. The police are currently investigating a claim involving a woman allegedly brought to Andrew's residence, with documents reportedly linked to Epstein.
Since being stripped of his princely title last year due to earlier allegations about his ties with Epstein, King Charles's brother has been using the family name, Mountbatten-Windsor.
