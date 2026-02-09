Delhi Government Drops AAP-Era Legal Battles, Streamlines Administrative Processes

In a significant policy shift, the newly elected BJP-led Delhi government has decided to drop all legal actions initiated by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration. The legal battles were primarily against the Union government, the Lieutenant Governor, and key bureaucrats, posing a long-standing dispute.

The BJP government quickly acted post-election, seeking judicial approval to dismiss numerous cases lingering from the AAP's tenure. These cases covered major topics like the appointment of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman, service control matters, and the execution of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

Officials noted that withdrawing these cases addresses bureaucratic challenges and administrative paralysis, facilitating smoother policy implementation. The move also curtails resource wastage on futile legal proceedings as the Delhi government aligns its policies with those at the central level.

(With inputs from agencies.)