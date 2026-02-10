Deadly Rebel Attack Sparks Mass Displacement in Eastern Congo

Over the weekend, the Allied Democratic Forces, backed by the Islamic State group, launched a devastating attack on a village in eastern Congo, leaving at least 20 dead, military officials reported on Monday.

The assault unfolded early Saturday in Mambimbi-Isigo, within the Lubero territory of North Kivu province. Colonel Alain Kiwewa Mitela, a military administrator, confirmed the details to The Associated Press. The attack has displaced numerous residents and worsened an already critical humanitarian situation.

The ADF, which aligns with the Islamic State group, continues to target civilians, operating along the Congo-Uganda border. With at least 62 civilian deaths in 2023 attributed to them, civil society leaders urge an increased military presence. UN peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix has embarked on a two-day visit to the affected regions.

