Controversial Land Transfer Near IMA: Security Concerns Rise
The transfer of nearly 20 acres of land near the Indian Military Academy, allegedly for constructing an Islamic educational institution, is under scrutiny. Allotted two decades ago by the Congress government, the land's repurposing poses security risks. Current political leaders promise strict actions, sparking debate over past decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-02-2026 00:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 00:55 IST
The allocation of nearly 20 acres near the Indian Military Academy has raised security concerns as it's allegedly being converted into residential plots.
Initially designated by the Congress government for an Islamic institution two decades ago, this land transfer is now under scrutiny, with calls for decisive action from officials.
Current and former leaders are exchanging accusations, underscoring the political tensions surrounding this enduring land dispute.
