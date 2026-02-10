Left Menu

Controversial Search Warrant Sparks Press Freedom Debate

A press freedom group has called for disciplinary action against a federal prosecutor in Virginia for allegedly misleading a judge to obtain a search warrant against a Washington Post reporter amid a leak investigation. The prosecutor is accused of violating ethics by omitting key legal information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A press freedom organization is advocating for disciplinary measures against a federal prosecutor in Virginia, citing ethical breaches in a search warrant application against a Washington Post reporter.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation's complaint to the Virginia State Bar alleges that prosecutor Gordon D. Kromberg intentionally omitted the Privacy Protection Act of 1980 while seeking the warrant, violating state ethics rules. The organization fears unchecked newsroom raids could harm First Amendment rights.

This development comes as FBI agents searched reporter Hannah Natanson's home, seizing devices in connection to an investigation involving a government contractor accused of illegally handling classified materials. The Washington Post asserts its staff is not a target of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

