Controversial Search Warrant Sparks Press Freedom Debate

A press freedom organization is advocating for disciplinary measures against a federal prosecutor in Virginia, citing ethical breaches in a search warrant application against a Washington Post reporter.

The Freedom of the Press Foundation's complaint to the Virginia State Bar alleges that prosecutor Gordon D. Kromberg intentionally omitted the Privacy Protection Act of 1980 while seeking the warrant, violating state ethics rules. The organization fears unchecked newsroom raids could harm First Amendment rights.

This development comes as FBI agents searched reporter Hannah Natanson's home, seizing devices in connection to an investigation involving a government contractor accused of illegally handling classified materials. The Washington Post asserts its staff is not a target of the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)