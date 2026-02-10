UN Awaits US Decision on $4 Billion Debt
The United Nations is awaiting confirmation on the payment of nearly $4 billion in dues owed by the United States. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a potential financial collapse unless reforms are made. The US has announced plans for a significant down payment on its arrears.
The United Nations is on standby as it awaits the U.S. decision on the payment of its outstanding $4 billion debt. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned against a looming financial crisis if financial practices are not reformed or all member nations meet their obligations.
Currently, the U.S. owes $2.196 billion for the UN's regular budget and an additional $1.8 billion for peacekeeping operations. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz has indicated that the Trump administration plans to make a substantial down payment soon, although the exact amount remains undetermined.
With the U.S. accounting for 95% of the arrears, any delays could exacerbate the UN's financial strain. Venezuela is the second-largest debtor, owing $38 million. The UN stresses timely member contributions, noting that 60 countries have met their annual due date by February 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Administration Pushes for AI Data Center Compact
Trump Administration Champions Free Speech in Western Democracies
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals
Trump Administration's New Move to Limit Job Appeal Rights
Trump Administration Aims to Restrict Job Appeals for Fired Federal Workers