UN Awaits US Decision on $4 Billion Debt

The United Nations is awaiting confirmation on the payment of nearly $4 billion in dues owed by the United States. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a potential financial collapse unless reforms are made. The US has announced plans for a significant down payment on its arrears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations is on standby as it awaits the U.S. decision on the payment of its outstanding $4 billion debt. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cautioned against a looming financial crisis if financial practices are not reformed or all member nations meet their obligations.

Currently, the U.S. owes $2.196 billion for the UN's regular budget and an additional $1.8 billion for peacekeeping operations. U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz has indicated that the Trump administration plans to make a substantial down payment soon, although the exact amount remains undetermined.

With the U.S. accounting for 95% of the arrears, any delays could exacerbate the UN's financial strain. Venezuela is the second-largest debtor, owing $38 million. The UN stresses timely member contributions, noting that 60 countries have met their annual due date by February 8.

