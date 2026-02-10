Controversy Surrounds Detention of Palestinian Activist in the U.S.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was hospitalized following a seizure at a U.S. immigration detention center, reigniting criticism from rights advocates about the conditions in such facilities. The 33-year-old, detained while seeking legal residency, was discharged and returned to detention, despite concerns about her health.

Kordia, detained due to overstaying an expired student visa and arrested for earlier pro-Palestinian protests, finds herself at the center of a broader debate on the treatment of activist detainees in the U.S. Her detention, linked to her vocal criticism of Israel's policies, highlights tensions over freedom of expression and civil rights.

Rights organizations argue that conditions in immigration facilities are inhumane, while the government denies these allegations. Kordia's case has become emblematic of the contentious discourse surrounding Palestinian activism in the United States, amid ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)