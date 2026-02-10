Controversy Surrounds Detention of Palestinian Activist in the U.S.
Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian activist detained by U.S. immigration authorities, was hospitalized after a seizure. Rights groups criticize the treatment of detainees, claiming conditions as inhumane. Kordia, associated with pro-Palestinian protests, argues she is targeted for her activism. The U.S. government denies allegations of mistreatment.
Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was hospitalized following a seizure at a U.S. immigration detention center, reigniting criticism from rights advocates about the conditions in such facilities. The 33-year-old, detained while seeking legal residency, was discharged and returned to detention, despite concerns about her health.
Kordia, detained due to overstaying an expired student visa and arrested for earlier pro-Palestinian protests, finds herself at the center of a broader debate on the treatment of activist detainees in the U.S. Her detention, linked to her vocal criticism of Israel's policies, highlights tensions over freedom of expression and civil rights.
Rights organizations argue that conditions in immigration facilities are inhumane, while the government denies these allegations. Kordia's case has become emblematic of the contentious discourse surrounding Palestinian activism in the United States, amid ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sydney Tensions Rise: Protests Against Herzog Visit Turn Chaotic
Violence Erupts Amid Protests Against Israeli Leader's Visit in Sydney
Detained Palestinian Woman Hospitalized After Seizure Amidst U.S. Immigration Dispute
Tragedy in Indore: Bank Employee's Desperate Act Amid Legal Seizure
Tensions Escalate: AAP Protests Bajwa's Controversial Remarks Amidst Allegations of Political Theatrics