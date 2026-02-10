Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Detention of Palestinian Activist in the U.S.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian activist detained by U.S. immigration authorities, was hospitalized after a seizure. Rights groups criticize the treatment of detainees, claiming conditions as inhumane. Kordia, associated with pro-Palestinian protests, argues she is targeted for her activism. The U.S. government denies allegations of mistreatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:27 IST
Controversy Surrounds Detention of Palestinian Activist in the U.S.

Leqaa Kordia, a Palestinian woman, was hospitalized following a seizure at a U.S. immigration detention center, reigniting criticism from rights advocates about the conditions in such facilities. The 33-year-old, detained while seeking legal residency, was discharged and returned to detention, despite concerns about her health.

Kordia, detained due to overstaying an expired student visa and arrested for earlier pro-Palestinian protests, finds herself at the center of a broader debate on the treatment of activist detainees in the U.S. Her detention, linked to her vocal criticism of Israel's policies, highlights tensions over freedom of expression and civil rights.

Rights organizations argue that conditions in immigration facilities are inhumane, while the government denies these allegations. Kordia's case has become emblematic of the contentious discourse surrounding Palestinian activism in the United States, amid ongoing Middle Eastern geopolitical strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Leader Backs 20-Year Sentence for Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

New Zealand Mosque Shooter Seeks Appeal Amidst Mental Health Claims

 New Zealand
3
Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

Oman's Crucial Role: Mediating U.S.-Iran Nuclear Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
4
Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

Trump Threatens to Block Gordie Howe Bridge Over Trade Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026