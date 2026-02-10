Left Menu

White Supremacist Seeks New Trial: Tarrant's Legal Battle Continues

Brenton Tarrant, convicted for the deadly 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings, seeks to overturn his conviction. His former lawyers note signs of anxiety during his trial but no depression. Tarrant claims harsh prison conditions affected his plea. The appeal hearing is being held in Wellington, New Zealand.

Updated: 10-02-2026 09:12 IST
In a high-profile legal battle, Brenton Tarrant, the man responsible for New Zealand's deadliest mass shooting, is seeking to overturn his conviction. Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch in 2019, is appealing in the Court of Appeal in Wellington.

During the initial trial, Tarrant's former lawyers noted signs of anxiety but reported no evidence of depression. Tarrant argues that harsh conditions in prison negatively impacted his mental health, influencing his decision to plead guilty to murder and terrorism charges.

The appeal hearing, scheduled for five days, seeks a new trial, with the current legal counsel's identities protected by the court. Tarrant's initial trial marked the first instance of a life sentence without parole in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

