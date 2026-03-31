Drone Intrusions Stir Anxiety on NATO's Eastern Front

Estonia and Latvia have both recently detected foreign drone activity near their respective borders with Russia, heightening security concerns on NATO's eastern flank. Estonia's defense forces reported 'potentially dangerous air activity' and issued a preventive threat notification amid suspicions of Ukrainian drones gone astray.

The incidents come as Ukraine increases drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructures, aiming to weaken Russia's war economy. Debris from at least one drone was discovered in Estonia's Tartu county, while Latvian forces detected a foreign UAV near their border with Russia, though it did not breach Latvian airspace.

In a related occurrence, Finnish authorities reported a Ukrainian drone crash carrying an unexploded warhead. These incidents underline rising tensions and the complex aerial dynamics in the region.