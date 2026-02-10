Tina Ambani Under ED Scanner in Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate is preparing to issue new summons to Tina Ambani, the wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, as part of a money laundering investigation. The federal agency had initially summoned the 68-year-old former actress, but she did not appear for questioning.

This latest inquiry pertains to a money trail associated with the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York. Authorities are keen on unraveling details on this financial transaction as part of a broader investigation into possible misconduct.

The Enforcement Directorate has already arrested former Reliance Communication president Punit Garg in relation to this case. Additionally, the agency has formed a Special Investigation Team to examine multiple allegations of bank fraud and associated financial improprieties involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, following directives from the Supreme Court.