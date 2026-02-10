Left Menu

Tina Ambani Under ED Scanner in Money Laundering Investigation

The Enforcement Directorate is set to reissue summons to Tina Ambani, wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, in an ongoing money laundering case. The investigation involves the purchase of a luxury condo in Manhattan. The case is part of a wider probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to ADAG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:40 IST
Tina Ambani Under ED Scanner in Money Laundering Investigation
Tina Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate is preparing to issue new summons to Tina Ambani, the wife of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, as part of a money laundering investigation. The federal agency had initially summoned the 68-year-old former actress, but she did not appear for questioning.

This latest inquiry pertains to a money trail associated with the purchase of a luxury condominium in Manhattan, New York. Authorities are keen on unraveling details on this financial transaction as part of a broader investigation into possible misconduct.

The Enforcement Directorate has already arrested former Reliance Communication president Punit Garg in relation to this case. Additionally, the agency has formed a Special Investigation Team to examine multiple allegations of bank fraud and associated financial improprieties involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, following directives from the Supreme Court.

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026