Left Menu

Poland's Quest to Overcome Century-Long Winless Streak in Sweden

Poland faces Sweden in a World Cup playoff seeking to end a long-standing winless record in Sweden. The match at Strawberry Arena is crucial for Poland, having not won there since 1930. Poland defeated Sweden in the 2022 playoffs and aims to replicate that success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 23:09 IST
Poland's Quest to Overcome Century-Long Winless Streak in Sweden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland enters Tuesday's World Cup playoff final against Sweden determined to end an almost century-long winless streak on Swedish soil. The match, held at Strawberry Arena in Solna, is crucial as a win guarantees a spot in the tournament finals in North America.

Despite a historical edge for Sweden, Poland can take heart from their recent success, having defeated Sweden in the 2022 World Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, Sweden shows signs of improvement under new coach Graham Potter, adding an element of unpredictability to this match.

This game could mark the end of an era for Poland's seasoned players like Robert Lewandowski, as failure to qualify might prompt a national team overhaul, bringing an end to the participation of a prominent generation in major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
2
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India
3
Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Morality

CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Mora...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026