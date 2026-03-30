Poland's Quest to Overcome Century-Long Winless Streak in Sweden

Poland enters Tuesday's World Cup playoff final against Sweden determined to end an almost century-long winless streak on Swedish soil. The match, held at Strawberry Arena in Solna, is crucial as a win guarantees a spot in the tournament finals in North America.

Despite a historical edge for Sweden, Poland can take heart from their recent success, having defeated Sweden in the 2022 World Cup playoffs. Meanwhile, Sweden shows signs of improvement under new coach Graham Potter, adding an element of unpredictability to this match.

This game could mark the end of an era for Poland's seasoned players like Robert Lewandowski, as failure to qualify might prompt a national team overhaul, bringing an end to the participation of a prominent generation in major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)