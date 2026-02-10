Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

In a disturbing incident in Hathras district, 26 people, including 12 women, have been detained for reportedly obstructing a road and hurling stones at a police station. This unrest followed the tragic death of a three-year-old in a traffic mishap.

The events unfolded on Sunday in Kila Madhaiya village under Mursan police station's jurisdiction. Following the child's death after being struck by a car, the vehicle's driver and two other passengers were promptly apprehended. Despite this, grieving family members and locals demanded to confront the detained individuals, leading to a blockade in front of the police station.

When law enforcement attempted to explain the ongoing legal procedures, some protesters began throwing stones gleaned from nearby rail tracks. Authorities registered additional charges against the stone-pelters, with Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha directing quick arrests. By Monday, a total of 26 arrests had been made as the investigation continued.