Left Menu

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

In Hathras district, 26 individuals were arrested for blocking a road and pelting stones at a police station after a child's tragic road accident. The protestors demanded the driver involved be handed over to them, leading to escalated tensions and subsequent legal actions by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:49 IST
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Hathras district, 26 people, including 12 women, have been detained for reportedly obstructing a road and hurling stones at a police station. This unrest followed the tragic death of a three-year-old in a traffic mishap.

The events unfolded on Sunday in Kila Madhaiya village under Mursan police station's jurisdiction. Following the child's death after being struck by a car, the vehicle's driver and two other passengers were promptly apprehended. Despite this, grieving family members and locals demanded to confront the detained individuals, leading to a blockade in front of the police station.

When law enforcement attempted to explain the ongoing legal procedures, some protesters began throwing stones gleaned from nearby rail tracks. Authorities registered additional charges against the stone-pelters, with Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha directing quick arrests. By Monday, a total of 26 arrests had been made as the investigation continued.

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026