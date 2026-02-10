Nationwide Reset Ends Disability Support “Postcode Lottery”

A new nationally consistent approach to disability support comes into force this week, marking the first major delivery milestone in reforms aimed at ending inequity, simplifying access, and restoring trust in New Zealand’s disability support system.

Disabled people, families and carers who receive supports funded by Disability Support Services (DSS) will now benefit from a single, standardised assessment and allocation process, regardless of where they live.

Minister for Disability Issues Louise Upston says the changes respond directly to long-standing concerns from the disability community and findings from the Independent Review of Disability Support Services.

“We listened to disabled people who told us the system had become too complex, inconsistent and unfair. For too many, access to support depended on their postcode rather than their needs.”

One System, One Standard — No Matter Where You Live

From this week, all Needs Assessment Service Coordination (NASC) organisations and Enabling Good Lives (EGL) sites will use the same nationally consistent framework to assess needs and allocate funding.

Previously, disabled people often experienced vastly different outcomes depending on region, provider, or interpretation of eligibility rules. Officials say the new approach removes that variation and ensures fair, transparent decision-making across the country.

After assessment, individuals will receive a clear, personalised plan that explains:

their identified needs

the purpose of their funding

how supports are intended to improve daily life and wellbeing

Support will also be available for people who need help to understand or manage their plan.

Families and Carers Now Formally Recognised

For the first time, families and carers can be considered as part of the assessment process, acknowledging their critical role in sustaining disabled people’s wellbeing.

“When families and carers are supported, disabled people thrive,” Ms Upston says. “This change recognises that disability does not exist in isolation.”

The inclusion of carers aligns with international best practice and reflects strong feedback from consultation participants, many of whom highlighted carer burnout and unmet support needs.

Flexible Funding Reforms Coming in April

Further improvements will roll out in April, particularly for people using flexible funding. These changes include:

the introduction of clear budgets to manage within

removal of current purchasing rules, including restrictions introduced in March 2024

Around 38,500 disabled people currently receiving flexible funding will gain greater choice and control over how their supports are used.

“Disabled people are the experts in their own lives. These changes restore autonomy while providing clarity and safeguards,” Ms Upston says.

Shaped by Lived Experience

The reforms are grounded in extensive engagement, drawing on feedback from more than 1,800 disabled people, families and carers who participated in nationwide consultation last year.

Officials describe the changes as part of a stabilisation phase, designed to address urgent system failures while laying the groundwork for longer-term transformation.

“This is about rebuilding confidence in a system that must work for people, not against them,” Ms Upston says. “A stable, fair foundation is essential for lasting reform.”

Looking Ahead

The Government says the nationally consistent approach is a critical step toward a stronger, more equitable disability support system, with further policy and operational improvements expected as the reforms bed in.