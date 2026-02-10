Tragic Crime in Nagarkurnool: Man Allegedly Murders Mother-in-Law
In Nagarkurnool district, a man allegedly raped and murdered his mother-in-law. The incident occurred on February 8 in Kalwakurthy. The accused, who is reportedly a habitual drinker, committed the crime while intoxicated. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
A horrific incident has come to light from Nagarkurnool district, where a man allegedly committed a grave crime against his mother-in-law, police reports revealed on Tuesday.
The shocking event took place on the night of February 8 in Kalwakurthy mandal, when the elderly woman was reportedly alone at her residence. In a complaint to the police, the victim's daughter, who is also the wife of the accused, stated that her husband, a laborer in his 40s, raped and then murdered her mother. It is believed the accused was inebriated at the time of the crime.
Police have registered a case following the complaint and have taken the accused into custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to the woman's death.
