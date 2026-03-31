AI-Powered Leap: Combating Pneumonia with Peptide Therapeutics

A remarkable collaboration between India and Sweden at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, is exploring artificial intelligence to accelerate drug discovery for pneumonia. By designing peptide-based therapeutics, researchers aim to revolutionize treatments for hard-to-treat infections.

The project, 'AI-based bio-design for developing peptide therapeutics against pneumonia-causing pathogens with experimental validation,' brings together AI and computational biology to find new respiratory infection treatments. Traditional methods are time-consuming and resource-intensive, so AI offers a promising alternative.

The potential of this research lies in using machine learning and generative AI to predict key peptide properties, propose novel candidates for testing, and tackle drug resistance. The project has secured significant funding and involves faculty and student exchanges between India and Sweden.

(With inputs from agencies.)