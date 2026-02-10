High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed to February 18 the hearing of a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which alleged that West Bengal's government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are hindering its probe into an alleged coal pilferage scam.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sandeep Mehta agreed to defer the case after learning that senior advocate Kapil Sibal was indisposed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not object to the adjournment.

The ED accuses Banerjee of obstructing its January 8 search at the I-PAC office, claiming she removed critical evidence, impacting its federal investigation. Banerjee contests the claims, suggesting the ED aimed to access TMC's confidential election strategies. Assembly elections in West Bengal loom ahead.

