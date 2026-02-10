Left Menu

High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe

The Supreme Court will hear a plea by the ED against West Bengal government and CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing investigation into a coal scam. The ED claims Banerjee interfered during a raid, taking key evidence and disrupting the probe, which she denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:25 IST
High Stakes Standoff: ED Vs. West Bengal Govt in Coal Scam Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday postponed to February 18 the hearing of a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which alleged that West Bengal's government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are hindering its probe into an alleged coal pilferage scam.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sandeep Mehta agreed to defer the case after learning that senior advocate Kapil Sibal was indisposed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not object to the adjournment.

The ED accuses Banerjee of obstructing its January 8 search at the I-PAC office, claiming she removed critical evidence, impacting its federal investigation. Banerjee contests the claims, suggesting the ED aimed to access TMC's confidential election strategies. Assembly elections in West Bengal loom ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

Banks Exploit TREPS-SDF Rate Spread for Risk-Free Gains

 India
2
AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expansion

AstraZeneca's Ambitious Growth Projections: A Cancer Treatment-Fueled Expans...

 Global
3
China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

China Affirms Support for Cuba Amid Jet Fuel Shortage

 China
4
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Pays Tributes, Adjourns in Memory of Departed Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bias, safety, and accountability gaps persist in deployed healthcare AI systems

Why renewable energy in MENA depends more on economic stability than resources

Cyber threat intelligence can no longer survive without AI

Artificial intelligence could change future of antimicrobial drug discovery: Here's why

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026