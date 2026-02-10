Ranchi Clash: Car Attack on Transgender Individuals Leads to Arrests

Two men were apprehended in Ranchi on Tuesday for allegedly targeting two transgender individuals with their vehicle following a dispute, reported local authorities.

The incident occurred around 3 A.M. under Kotwali police station's jurisdiction. SP (City) Paras Rana stated that the suspects intentionally hit the transgender victims, resulting in one sustaining a fractured leg.

During the pursuit, the suspects attempted to evade police by damaging police vehicles and endangering officers. To halt the vehicle, police fired shots, injuring one suspect. All involved are currently undergoing medical treatment as investigations continue.

