Hyderabad Software Professional Arrested for 26 Night-Time Burglaries

A software professional from Hyderabad, Acchi Mahesh Reddy alias Sunny, was arrested for reportedly committing 26 night-time burglaries in Visakhapatnam. The offender, who has a criminal record, was apprehended after police investigations involving CCTV analysis. Gold, silver, and property valued over Rs 15 lakh were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Hyderabad-based software professional was arrested by Vizag police for his alleged involvement in 26 night-time house burglaries. The accused, Acchi Mahesh Reddy, also known as Sunny, reportedly committed these offenses post-Sankranti and had similar charges in the previous year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) K Lata Madhuri revealed the arrest on February 7, following evidence from CCTV footage. The police recovered significant valuables including 699 grams of gold, 3.8 kg of silver, a BMW car bought with stolen money, and house-breaking tools from the accused.

The suspect strategically left no fingerprints at the crime scenes. Investigations linked him to offenses in various city areas. With a history of criminal behavior since age 15, Reddy has been detained, while connections to others and further criminal activities are being probed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

