Crackdown on Jewel Thief Gang in Thane

Police arrested three gang members and a jeweller in Maharashtra's Thane district for duping senior citizens of gold worth lakhs. The suspects posed as police officers, swapping genuine gold with fakes. The arrests solved 12 theft cases, and further investigations are ongoing for links to other crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-02-2026 12:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested three members of a notorious gang, along with a Mumbai-based jeweller, accused of swindling senior citizens out of gold worth lakhs. The suspects are believed to have perpetrated this scam across several locations, successfully deceiving numerous individuals.

The gang's modus operandi involved posing as police officers or helpful citizens, gaining their victims' trust and warning them of imminent thefts in the vicinity. They persuaded the unwitting victims to remove their gold jewellery, ostensibly for safety, and used sleight of hand to exchange the real gold for counterfeit jewellery.

On a tip-off, law enforcement managed to intercept Raju Chavan, Ramesh Jaiswal, and Sanjay Mangade during an attempted theft. The police seized gold ornaments worth Rs 17 lakh and linked the suspects to 12 unsolved cases. An extensive investigation is underway to determine potential connections to similar crimes in other districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

